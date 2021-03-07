Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Liverpool FC and Tottenham are being linked with a potential summer bid for the impressive Villa centre-half.

The same article states that Konsa has two years left to run on his current deal at Villa Park to prompt transfer speculation surrounding his future.

According to the same story, Aston Villa are eager to secure Konsa’s long-term future at the Birmingham side following his impressive performances throughout the 2020-21 season.

The Mirror go on to add that Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is determined to keep hold of Konsa despite the English defender being linked with Liverpool FC and Tottenham.

The media outlet claim that Aston Villa are ready to offer Konsa improved terms to reflect his status as a first-team regular in Smith’s side.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals in 24 games in the Premier League this season, while the English centre-half has only been booked twice.

Konsa started his career at Charlton Athletic before the centre-half moved to Brentford in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The England Under-21 international completed a £12m move to Aston Villa in 2019 following the Villa Park outfit’s promotion to the Premier League.

Konsa has scored four times in 50 games over the past two seasons.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip