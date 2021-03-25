Liverpool FC could sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to replace Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking at potential replacements for Wijnaldum ahead of the summer.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp needs to fill the void that will be left Wijnaldum if the Netherlands international decides to move to FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are braced to potentially lose the 30-year-old to the Spanish giants amid reports Wijnaldum will sign a deal with FC Barcelona.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are chasing Ramsey as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

CalcioMercato is reporting that Ramsey is behind midfield rivals Weston McKennie, Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur in the pecking order at Juventus under Andrea Pirlo.

Ramsey has scored five goals and has made five assists in 32 games in Serie A since his move to Juventus from Arsenal in 2019.

The Wales international has won the Serie A title once since his move to Juventus.

Liverpool FC will take on Ramsey’s former club Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday 4 April.

