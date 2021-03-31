Liverpool FC are looking to finalise a deal for RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by BBC Sport, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are hoping to move swiftly to improve their centre-half options ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been impressed with Konate’s performances for the Bundesliga title contenders over the past 12 months or so.

According to the same story, Konate has a £33m contract release clause that Liverpool FC could activate to quickly wrap up a deal for the France Under-21 international.

The Athletic go on to add that Liverpool FC “are in the process of finalising a deal to bring” Konate to Anfield.

The report reveals that the Merseyside outfit are at an “advanced stage” in negotiations to make Konate their first summer signing.

Liverpool FC could have to pay €40m (£33m) to sign Konate given that RB Leipzig are under no pressure to sell the French prospect in a cut-price deal, according to the report.

Konate has scored one goal in nine games in the Bundesliga this season.

The France Under-21 international moved to RB Leipzig from Sochaux in 2017.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

