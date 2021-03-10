Liverpool FC should sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse to replace Georginio Wijnaldum if the Dutch midfielder leaves Anfield this summer, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Netherlands international is facing an uncertain future at Anfield given that his current deal is set to expire at the end of the Premier League season.

Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona where his former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is currently in charge of the Spanish club.

The 30-year-old has been one of Liverpool FC’s most consistent players in an otherwise difficult season for the defending Premier League champions.

Wijnaldum has scored two goals in 28 games in the Premier League this term, while the Dutch star has proven a mainstay of the Reds team since his move to Anfield in 2016.

Ward-Prowse has established himself as one of the best set-piece takers in the Premier League after coming through the ranks at the south coast club.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and has made five assists in 27 games for Southampton in the 2020-21 campaign, including his goal in a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks believes Liverpool FC should consider a swoop to sign Ward-Prowse if Wijnaldum does leave the Merseyside outfit this summer.

“This lad has been unfortunate not to appear in my team more often this season,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “I am convinced Southampton would be in serious trouble were it not for James Ward-Prowse.

“We know he can take a free-kick and that he is capable of covering the ground, but he also has a superb temperament. The Saints had no-one better to take their penalty under their current circumstances. His contribution against Sheffield United thereafter was immense.

“It’s clear Georginio Wijnaldum is almost certain to leave Liverpool at the end of the season for Barcelona. I can’t think of a better replacement than Ward-Prowse.”

Ward-Prowse has scored 29 goals and has made 25 assists in 258 games in all competitions since breaking into the Southampton team in the 2012-13 campaign.

