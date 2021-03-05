Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool FC transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that is worried Liverpool FC could struggle to attract signings that “excite” in the summer if the Reds fail to secure a spot in the Champions League.

The defending Premier League champions are facing a battle to even finish in the top four following a dreadful start to the calendar year.

Liverpool FC have fallen a long way behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race to end their hopes of retaining their top-flight crown.

The Reds continue to struggle without first-choice centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while Jordan Henderson is currently sidelined with an injury problem.

Liverpool FC have finished in the Premier League’s top four in the last three seasons to secure their regular participation in the Champions League.

The Merseyside outfit are also contending with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic following a challenging 12 months for football clubs around Europe and the rest of the world.

Klopp admitted that Liverpool FC could lack the financial might to recruit some signings in the summer transfer window, especially if the Reds miss out on a top-four finish.

“The main reason for qualifying for the Champions League is always financial,” Klopp is quoted as saying by Goal. “It is a great competition to play in but for the club it’s about [finances].

“Sure, you want to excite some players. In the beginning we were sitting with some players who had offers from clubs who played in the Champions League and it was like ‘OK, sorry, we can only offer nothing or Europa League!’

“But apart from that it’s always about finances. This year there is no difference, I would say. I hope people still see we do our absolute best and try everything to make it happen, but we will see how it will end up.

“It is not that the owners called me and said ‘if you don’t qualify for the Champions League then this or that will happen’, because we are all together. We all understand the situation.

“They know we try absolutely everything to qualify for the Champions League again, that’s clear.”

Liverpool FC signed Preston North End defender Ben Davies and Schalke 04 centre-half Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

