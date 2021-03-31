Liverpool FC have made an informal offer to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the summer, according to reporter Ian McGarry.

The Reds are thought to be looking to sign a new centre-half in the summer transfer window to find a long-term defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool FC have been without their Netherlands international for most of the 2020-21 Premier League season to contribute to their poor season.

The Merseyside outfit have been credited with an interest in Koulibaly since the Senegal international established himself as one of Serie A’s top defender.

The Napoli captain has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few seasons amid reported interest from Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Journalist McGarry has now revealed that the defending Premier League champions have made a fresh bid to sign the 29-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window.

“It is our understanding that an informal offer to begin with of €40m (£34.2m) plus add-ons has been made for the player, who’s certainly available,” McGarry told the Transfer Window Podcast.

“Certainly Jurgen Klopp looks at him as being a very, very suitable partner for Van Dijk, who is expected to return before the start of next season and do pre-season with Liverpool as well.

“Koulibaly has had interest from Manchester City and Manchester United but Liverpool look to be leading the race now in a reduced-price market for a player – OK, he’s 29, but that does also give him the advantage of the experience and he will be able to hit the ground running with regards to coming into a new club.”

Koulibaly has made 20 appearances for the Naples club in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Senegal international has netted 11 goals in 274 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at the Serie A outfit.

Koulibaly has won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his stint at Napoli.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

