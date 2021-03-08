Liverpool FC are closing in on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Liverpool FC are ready to launch a bid for Mbappe as tension between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah rises.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions are ready to challenge La Liga giants Real Madrid for Mbappe’s signature in the summer.

According to the same story, the Reds would have the funds to launch a bid for Mbappe if Salah leaves the Merseyside outfit at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The AS report reveals that Real Madrid are worried about Liverpool FC’s interest in Mbappe but the Spanish side are hoping to convince the French striker to move to The Bernabeu.

However, the media outlet outline that los Blancos have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and Liverpool FC are in a better financial position to sign Mbappe.

The Spanish newspaper add that LA Laker basketball star and Liverpool FC shareholder LeBron James could be the club’s secret weapon given his friendship with Mbappe.

Mbappe gas scored 115 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at PSG.

Liverpool FC will host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

