Liverpool FC are weighing up a surprise move to re-sign Luis Suarez from Atletico Madrid as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes.net, as quoted by Four Four Two, is reporting that Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign an experienced goal-scorer in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Klopp wants a proven finisher to ease the workload on Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the Egypt international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Fichajes.net report that Liverpool FC are considering Suarez as a ready-made replacement for Salah should the African forward end his four-year spell at Liverpool FC.

Suarez has scored 19 times and has made two assists in 25 games in La Liga this season to help Atletico edge closer to their first league title since 2014.

The Uruguay international moved to Atletico for a small fee from FC Barcelona last summer.

Suarez netted 82 times in 133 games during his four-season spell at Liverpool FC.

The South American forward won the League Cup during his stint at Liverpool FC before he completed a £75m move to FC Barcelona in 2014.

