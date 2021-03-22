Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Schalke 04 striker Matthew Hoppe ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report.

German website Transfermarkt are reporting that Liverpool FC and Tottenham have registered an interest in signing the United States international following his fine form this season.

The same article states that the Premier League duo hope to exploit an agreement between the American striker and Schalke that would allow the 20-year-old to leave in the summer.

According to the same story, the Bundesliga club have indicated to Hoppe that they wouldn’t block a move if the United States international attracts interest from top clubs this summer.

Transfermarkt go on to report that Schalke are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region between a £6m and £9m for Hoppe following his return of five goals in 15 games.

The report goes on to add that the German side could be under pressure to sell given Schalke are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Hoppe moved to Schalke from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona around 18 months ago.

Schalke handed Hoppe his first professional contract in February 2021 following his impressive Bundesliga performances.

Hoppe scored his first professional hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim earlier this year.

