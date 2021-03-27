Liverpool FC could rekindle their interest in French playmaker Nabil Fekir at the end of the Premier League season, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Todofichajes, as quoted by SB Nation, is reporting that Liverpool FC are still interested in the Real Betis playmaker despite failing to sign the French star a couple of seasons ago.

The same article states that the Reds have retained their interest in the 27-year-old since his potential transfer to Liverpool FC collapsed in the 2018 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Real Betis signed Fekir in a €20m deal last summer but the Spanish side are thought to value the French star at around €30m-40m.

Todofichajes go on to add that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has sanctioned a fresh move to sign the former Lyon playmaker despite his unspectacular performances at Real Betis.

Fekir has scored 10 times and has made nine assists in 57 games in all competitions since his move to the Spanish side from Lyon in 2019.

The reported Liverpool FC target has netted 69 goals in 193 games in all competitions during his six seasons in the Lyon first team.

The Lyon-born playmaker was part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday 4 April.

