Liverpool FC to rival Man United for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka - report

Liverpool FC are one of four clubs ready to launch an offer to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 24 March 2021, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are one of four Premier League clubs chasing Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in Austria.

Austrian media outlet Salzburger Nachrichten, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in the 22-year-old striker.

The same article states that Liverpool FC’s rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are also tracking the Zambia international ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Red Bull Salzburg have placed a £17m asking price on the African striker following his prolific performances in the Austrian top flight.

The report goes on to add that Daka’s valuation could increase if the Salzburg striker continues his prolific form and more clubs enter the race for his signature.

Daka has scored 20 times and has made three assists in 18 games in the Austrian Bundesliga this season.

The Zambian forward has netted 44 times in 49 games in his last two seasons in the Austrian top flight.

Liverpool FC have already worked with Salzburg in the past 18 months after the Reds signed Japan international Takumi Minamino.

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are former Salzburg players, while Borussia Dortmund’s prolific striker Erling Haaland left the Austrian Bundesliga for the German Bundesliga in January 2020.

