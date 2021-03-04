Liverpool FC should look to challenge Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window, according to Reds legend John Barnes.

The France international has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at Real Madrid to open the door to a potential transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Varane has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe during his 10-season stint at Real Madrid after the French defender opted to move to the Spanish capital in 2011.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United before the French centre-half ended up moving to Real Madrid.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign Varane once again as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign a long-term centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Liverpool FC paid a heavy price for failing to replace Dejan Lovren last summer as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip succumbed to long-term injury problems.

Former Reds captain Barnes believes the defending Premier League champions should consider a swoop to sign Varane in the summer transfer window.

“Varane would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“He’s quick, he’s a good defender and great on the ball so he would suit the way that Liverpool play and for Liverpool to sign him would be a fantastic piece of business.

“He would strengthen any team in the Premier League but if he is leaving Real Madrid then there will be a lot of teams interested and a lot of competition to sign him.

“Mbappe and Haaland are the answer to Liverpool’s problems, but they would also be great for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and every top team in Europe.

“Attacking players are not Liverpool’s immediate priority because they have Mane, Salah and Firmino, who are fantastic players and the club are among the top scorers in the league while playing brilliant attacking football.

“However looking at the age of the top three, in the long term they need to be replaced, but for the immediate future, Mbappe and Haaland aren’t players that could come unless things change with one of the front three going.”

Varane has scored 17 times in 351 games in all competitions over the past 10 seasons at Real Madrid.

The French defender has won three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and the Copa del Rey.

