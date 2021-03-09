Robbie Fowler sends Liverpool FC transfer message to Mohamed Salah

Robbie Fowler believes Liverpool FC should consider selling Mohamed Salah if the Egypt international wants to leave Anfield.

The 28-year-old has suffered an alarming dip in form like the rest of his Liverpool FC team-mates over the past two and a half months.

Salah has failed to score in his last four Premier League appearances as Liverpool FC dropped down to eighth place in the table.

The former PFA player of the year was hauled off after 61 minutes of Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the Premier League last week.

Salah’s substitution prompted a fresh wave of speculation surrounding the African forward’s long-term prospects at the 19-time English champions.

The former Chelsea FC forward has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid on a regular basis over the past few seasons.

Ex-Liverpool FC striker Fowler reckons the Reds should consider selling Salah if the number 11 isn’t happy at Anfield.

“If he wants to go, then he should go. If a player wants to leave, we have to accept it’s in the mix,” Fowler told the Mirror.

“I’m a firm believer that if they are unhappy and want to be going, then they should be going. Jurgen Klopp has said the same, too – he doesn’t want anyone at the club who doesn’t want to be there.

“It is my belief that was his attitude with Philippe Coutinho. He agitated for a move.

“Liverpool turned it down in the summer because it didn’t suit them financially and in terms of bringing players in.

“But they did the deal in January, and used the money to buy Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

“Klopp didn’t want Coutinho because he thought his attitude wasn’t right, and he didn’t want that poison in his camp in the end.

“So if Salah is truly ­unhappy, if he is upset he hasn’t been given a new contract or whatever, then cash in, get as much as you can for him and use the money to make tweaks with the current team.”

Salah has scored 17 times and has made three assists in 27 games in the Premier League this season.

The Egypt international has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup during his four seasons at Anfield.

Liverpool FC signed Salah in a £40m deal from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

