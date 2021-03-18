Liverpool FC are considering a bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge at the end of the Premier League season, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are looking at potential new midfield options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Berge is likely to leave Sheffield United at the end of the season if the Blades are relegated from the top flight as expected.

According to the same story, the Norwegian midfielder is likely to attract a lot of interest after his move to Sheffield United in a £22m deal in 2020.

Eurosport suggest Liverpool FC could join Aston Villa in the race to sign Berge, who has been sidelined with a leg injury since December.

The media outlet go on to report that the Reds believe Berge is an “obtainable” option that Liverpool FC could secure at a competitive price.

Berge moved to Sheffield United from Belgian side Genk in the January transfer window in 2020 following a return of four goals in 73 games in the Belgian First Division.

The Norway international has netted two times in 27 games in the Premier League for Sheffield United since his arrival in a club-record deal.

Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip