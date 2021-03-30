Liverpool FC are weighing up a potential offer to sign Turkey international Ugurcan Cakir from Trabzonspor this summer, according to reports in Turkey.

Turkish media outlet Sabah, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC sent scouts to watch Turkey’s 3-0 victory over Norway in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday night.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit’s scouting department left impressed with Cakir’s performance as Turkey secured a vital win in Group G.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have been watching Cakir for some time following his standout performances for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC’s scouts were impressed with Cakir’s performance against Norway’s prolific goal-scorer Erling Haaland in the qualifier.

Sabah claim that Liverpool FC are preparing a £15m offer for the 24-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that the Reds believe Cakir can replace Adrian as Alisson Becker’s understudy at Anfield.

Liverpool FC face competition from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and La Liga outfit Sevilla for Cakir’s signature, according to the report.

Cakir has kept 10 clean sheets in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The Turkey international has won the Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup since breaking into the Trabzonspor team.

