Liverpool FC have bid rejected for Torino defender Wilfried Singo - report

Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Torino right-back Wilfried Singo, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 30 March 2021, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have failed with an opening bid for Torino defender Wilfried Singo, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions had a £17m bid rejected by the Serie A club.

The same article states that the Reds have been tracking Singo this season following his eye-catching performances for Torino in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC could make a fresh bid given Torino are facing a battle to remain in the Italian top tier beyond the current campaign.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are facing competition from Serie A giants AC Milan for Singo this summer.

Tuttosport believe Liverpool FC could use the Ivory Coast international as a back-up option for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The story adds that Singo is also capable of pushing forward and playing in a right-wing role.

Singo has scored one goal and has made two assists in 21 games in the Italian top flight this term.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Denguele before Singo moved to Torino in 2018.

The Ivorian defender has scored two goals in 21 games in all competitions this term.

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

