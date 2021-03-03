Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC to share the spoils in their Premier League meeting at Anfield on Thursday night.

The defending Premier League champions secured a much-needed win in their bid to secure a top-four spot on Sunday night after Liverpool FC sealed a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Curtis Jones broke the deadlock in the 48th minute before Kean Bryan netted an own goal to secure three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool FC are still in sixth position in the Premier League table and a point behind Thomas Tuchel’s side in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

The Reds have lost their last four Premier League games at Anfield after their long unbeaten run on Merseyside came to an end when Liverpool FC lost 1-0 to Burnley in January.

Liverpool FC have lost successive home games to Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City and Everton to effectively end their hopes of retaining their Premier League title.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in seven games since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard, earning 15 points from seven games.

The Blues played out a goalless draw with Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to secure a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield on Thursday night.

“This one is arguably the pick of the midweek matches,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Back at Anfield, Liverpool will be desperate to get on track after a string of poor results on home soil.

“They welcome a Chelsea side that will no doubt be cautious. If Thomas Tuchel sets up to play on the counter, I could see them causing Liverpool problems.

“However, if there’s one thing missing from this Chelsea side it’s a recognised number nine.

“With that in mind, I think this one will be tight. It’s a 1-1 draw for me.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge back in September.

