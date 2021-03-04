N’Golo Kante predicts Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

N’Golo Kante has declared that Chelsea FC are travelling to Anfield “for a win” when they take on Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blues are preparing for a trip to Merseyside to take on Jurgen Klopp’s men as they bid to bounce back from successive draws in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend and they will now be aiming to return to winning ways and reignite their top-four hopes on Thursday.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, head into the game on the back of their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the weekend, and Klopp’s side will be eager to string together a run of positive results following their recent dramatic drop in form.

Blues midfielder Kante has now issued a rallying cry ahead of Thursday night’s showdown, and insists that Thomas Tuchel’s side are aiming for the three points against the Reds.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Kante said: “It is an important game for us, we are very close in the league. We go there for a win.

“We know that it is not going to be easy but we go with hope, and I’m sure that we can get a good result from Anfield.

“Man Utd, Leicester and West Ham are ahead of us, but we still have many games to play, and if we’re doing well then we have the ability to get this position.

“We need to fight for it, to prepare to it, and to do everything we can to get in this top four.”

Chelsea FC are currently fifth in the Premier League table and a single point ahead of Liverpool FC.

