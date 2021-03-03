Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after they finally returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back from having dropped points in their goalless draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Liverpool FC will be eager to collect the three points as they look to keep themselves on track for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Reds had lost four games in a row in the Premier League before their win over the Blades at the weekend.

Chelsea FC are currently just a point and a position ahead of Liverpool FC in the Premier League table heading into Thursday’s showdown.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is expecting to see the sides play out a 1-1 draw in the top flight on Thursday at Anfield.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea don’t concede many goals, but they don’t score many either.

“Their new manager Thomas Tuchel has kind of done steps one and two, which were to tighten them up at the back, and stop conceding.

“Now he has got to work out step three, which is make them more of a goal threat.

“Liverpool got back to winning ways at Sheffield United on Sunday, but this is a much bigger test. I think they will be quite happy with a point.”

Liverpool FC won the title last season, while Chelsea FC ended up in fourth spot.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip