Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions suffered their fifth successive home defeat on Thursday night following a 1-0 loss to Chelsea FC.

Mason Mount scored a first-half winner to secure three points for Chelsea FC in an important fixture in the context of the top-four race.

Liverpool FC have lost to Chelsea FC, Everton, Manchester City, Brighton and Burnley in their last five home fixtures.

The Merseyside outfit will be looking to avoid their first defeat by a promoted team at Anfield since Blackpool were 2-1 winners at Liverpool FC in October 2010.

Fulham are unbeaten in seven away fixtures ahead of the trip to Merseyside, although the Cottagers have only managed to secure three points in one of those fixtures.

Scott Parker’s side haven’t lost a Premier League game on the road since a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on 5 December.

Former Fulham striker Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to secure a much-needed 2-1 win against the Cottagers at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“Fulham are playing good football and they are only three points off the teams above them,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I would love for my old team to get the three points in this one, but I think Liverpool, even though they have lost their last five matches at Anfield, will still have a bit too much for them.”

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Fulham in their Premier League meeting at Craven Cottage back in December.

Fulham have only beaten Liverpool FC at Anfield once in the Premier League, thanks to Martin Skrtel’s own goal back in May 2012.

