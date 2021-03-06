Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Fulham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will end their losing run home with a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea FC at Anfield on Thursday night after Mason Mount scored a brilliant goal in the 42nd minute.

Liverpool FC are in seventh position and four points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

The defending Premier League champions have lost to Brighton, Burnley, Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea FC in their last five home games.

Liverpool FC are 22 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, highlighting their dramatic slump in form.

Fulham have only lost one of their last six Premier League games to offer the Cottagers some hope of moving out of the relegation zone.

Scott Parker’s side are just three points behind Brighton and Newcastle after a return of nine points from their last six Premier League games.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 Live and, in normal circumstances under Jurgen Klopp, I would be saying this will be a routine home win for Liverpool,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Nothing feels routine for Liverpool at Anfield at the moment, though, with the run they are on there at the moment – Thursday’s defeat by Chelsea was their fifth in a row at home in the league.

“Having Fabinho fit again at centre-back will obviously help the Reds in defence, but the key to the outcome of this one is going to be what they are like going forward, because scoring goals has become one of their biggest issues.

“As Fulham have shown us on plenty of occasions in the past few weeks, they won’t be a pushover. They won’t lack belief, either, after going within a few minutes of beating Liverpool at Craven Cottage in December.”

Liverpool FC managed to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in December.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against the Cottagers.

