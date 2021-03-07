Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Fulham

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 1-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have been struggling to find consistent form in the English top flight in recent weeks and they head into Sunday’s games on the back of their 1-0 loss to Chelsea FC at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them outside of the top four and facing an uphill challenge to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday as they bid to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see Jurgen Klopp’s men respond to their recent drop in form by claiming a victory against the Cottagers at home this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Thursday night ended up being another evening to forget for the Reds as they were defeated 1-0 by a very solid and well-disciplined Chelsea side.

“It proved to be a frustrating match, and the Reds now leave themselves a lot of work to do if they are to achieve a Champions League spot.

“I’ve been impressed with Fulham over recent weeks. They’ve shown great character, and I think they could take their fight against the drop straight to the wire.

“That said, I think Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Mo Salah was substituted against Chelsea, and I think he’ll be hungry to bounce back.

“For me, it could be tight, but I think Liverpool will just edge it.”

Liverpool FC started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table and they are four points behind Chelsea FC as things stand.

