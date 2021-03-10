Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v RB Leipzig

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 2-0 winners in the first leg in Germany last month thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to put Liverpool FC in control of the tie.

Liverpool FC have lost their last six Premier League games at Anfield to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side in eighth position in the table.

The defending Premier League champions have lost to Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea FC and Fulham to leave Liverpool FC in a battle to secure a top-four spot this term.

Liverpool FC’s opponents RB Leipzig have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, only losing to Klopp’s side in the first leg in mid February.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against RB Leipzig at Anfield in the second leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

“Domestically, Liverpool are struggling at home,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Six defeats in a row in the Premier League at Anfield is quite unbelievable, but I do feel switching to Europe could bring out the best in the Reds.

“Liverpool were excellent in the first leg, winning 2-0, meaning Leipzig will eventually need to throw caution to the wind at some point in the match.

“With that in mind, I think the Reds will get a much needed win and go through to the next round.”

Liverpool FC have lost two of their last four Champions League games at Anfield following defeats by Atletico Madrid and Atalanta over the past 12 months.

Having said that, the Reds have managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last seven Champions League games at Anfield.

