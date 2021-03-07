Gary Neville reacts to Luke Shaw’s goal in Man United’s 2-0 win at Man City

Gary Neville hailed a big moment for Luke Shaw after the Manchester United defender scored in a 2-0 win over Manchester City at The Etihad on Sunday.

Manchester United won a penalty inside the opening 60 seconds when Anthony Martial was bundled to the floor by a sloppy challenge from Gabriel Jesus.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot despite Ederson’s best efforts to keep the Portugal international’s attempt out.

Manchester City dominated most of the first half but Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to find a way past Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The visitors extended their lead in the 50th minute when Luke Shaw drove forward from the halfway line and finished past Ederson following a quick exchange with Marcus Rashford.

Shaw’s goal was his first of the Premier League season to help Manchester United secure successive top-flight victories at The Etihad.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was quick to heap praise on Shaw for his brilliant goal in their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

“You think he might have lost the chance [to shoot],” Neville said during his commentary on Sky Sports. “It was stuck under his feet a little bit. What a moment for Shaw.

“He has been the best player for the past month or so. I thought he was the only one who showed up at Selhurst Park. What a moment for him.”

Neville added: “It’s a brilliant finish and a brilliant attack. Ederson had no chance.”

Manchester United will welcome Serie A giants AC Milan to Old Trafford on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on West Ham United in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip