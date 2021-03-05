Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues rallying cry ahead of Man City v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declared that his Manchester United team are “going to give everything” as they prepare for their Premier League showdown with Manchester City this weekend.

The Red Devils head into the game on the back of their disappointing goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night as they dropped yet more points in the title race.

Manchester United have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and now sit second in the table and 14 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men.

Solskjaer will be eager for his side to close some of the gap to the Premier League leaders by claiming a victory at The Etihad this weekend.

Manchester United have now played out goalless draws in their last two games in the top flight after having drawn with Chelsea FC at the weekend.

And Solskjaer has now insisted that his team are ready to fight back as they attempt to claw their way back into the title race.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Wednesday night, Solskjaer said: “The attitude, the approach, everyone here is giving everything they’ve got.

“That’s the brilliant thing with these boys, they always give everything so don’t worry about not getting going.

“We’re getting going and of course, there’s extra spice when there’s a derby.

“And the little bit of frustration or disappointment or feeling sorry for themselves tonight, that will come back to motivation and inspiration for the next game because when you play them, you know that means a lot for us and that means a lot for the fans, and we’re going to give everything.”

Manchester City head into the clash after having won their 21st game in a row in all competitions.

