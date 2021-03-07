Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Man United

Manchester United will end Manchester City’s winning streak with a 3-2 victory at The Etihad on Sunday, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

Manchester City recorded their 21st successive win in all competitions on Tuesday night thanks to their 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Etihad.

The Citizens are 14 points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League title race to close in on their third title in four seasons under Pep Guardiola.

The Eastlands outfit haven’t dropped points in the Premier League since a 1-1 draw with promoted side West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns Stadium back in December.

Manchester United have faltered over the past couple of months to lose ground on Manchester City in the title race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to record one win in their last five Premier League games.

Manchester United were held to a disappointing goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Former Red Devils striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-2 win against Manchester City in spite of the form of both teams over the past couple of months.

“I don’t want to see a boring game like the last time these two sides met in the Premier League, I almost fell asleep for that,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I want United to put and end to this City winning streak, I think it will be on the minds of the City players and United can take advantage of that, so I am going to go with them.”

Manchester City played out a goalless draw with Manchester United in the first derby meeting of the season at Old Trafford back in December.

Guardiola’s side were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup in January.

