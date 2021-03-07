Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday.

The Citizens have been in superb form in recent weeks and they currently lead the way at the top of the table after a remarkable 21-game winning run in all competitions.

Manchester City are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season and they currently sit 14 points ahead of Sunday’s opponents Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola will be eager for his side to continue their brilliant form as they look to secure a win that would take them a step closer towards the title this weekend.

Manchester United head into the game looking to respond after their goalless draw against Crystal Palace in midweek.

Former Red Devils and Liverpool FC striker Owen is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim all three points on Sunday with a comprehensive win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in for a bit of criticism in recent weeks due to his side’s under-par record against the top six.

“However, when you look at how United set up, it’s no real surprise. They simply don’t get to dictate the territory against these sides and ultimately that can lead to a stalemate.

“However, one side that will happily dominate possession is City. They can’t play any other way, so I expect United to be pinned back from the outset.

“Ole will hope his side can utilise their excellent counter-attack and I believe it’s likely they’ll score.

“However, I just can’t see them keeping City out and think this will be the end of Manchester United’s magnificent away run.”

Manchester United are aiming to better their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

Manchester City ended up second behind champions Liverpool FC last term.

