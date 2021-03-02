Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Wolves

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Citizens have won their last 20 fixtures in all competitions to establish a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City have claimed a remarkable 14 successive victories in Premier League games to move away from the chasing pack.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-1 winners against an in-form West Ham side at the weekend to extend their winning run to 20 games.

The Eastlands outfit will take on a Wolves side that are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games to hoist themselves into mid-table.

Wolves haven’t lost a game since a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the end of January.

The West Midlands outfit have only managed to win four of their 13 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a straightforward win against Wolves at The Etihad on Tuesday night.

“Despite having a good go, West Ham became the latest side to be dismissed by Manchester City on Saturday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That was the Citizens’ 14th Premier League win in a row, and they don’t look like stopping anytime soon.

“Wolves come into this undefeated in five matches, winning three. That’s not bad form, however, yet again they looked rather toothless in front of goal against Newcastle on Saturday.

“There will be no such margin for error at the Etihad, and I just can’t see past the Manchester City juggernaut continuing their winning run in this one.”

Manchester City are just one win short of their club record unbeaten run of 28 games in all competitions.

Wolves have traditionally been a problem team for Guardiola’s side since their return to the Premier League in 2018.

The Midlands side have earned seven points against Manchester City, as good as any other team in the Premier League.

Wolves were 2-0 winners at Manchester City last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip