Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update ahead of AC Milan clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful that Manchester United trio Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek will be fit to face AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash at the San Siro on Thursday night.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw with the Italian side in the first leg at Old Trafford last Thursday after Simon Kjaer scored an equaliser in the second minute of added time following Amad Diallo’s opener in the 50th minute of the Europa League clash.

Manchester United bolstered their hopes of securing second spot on Sunday night thanks to Craig Dawson’s second-half own goal in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United.

Cavani and Martial were absent for Manchester United’s 1-0 win against former manager David Moyes and his in-form Hammers team.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Manchester United’s injury problems, Solskjaer gave an update on Cavani, Martial and Van de Beek.

“It’s very likely Edinson [Cavani] and Anthony [Martial] are fit, Donny [van de Beek] hopefully as well,” Solskjaer said.

“Paul [Pogba] even might make the trip and David [de Gea] is back from isolation.”

Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan last week was the first draw between the two clubs in 11 meetings.

AC Milan have won four of their five meetings in two-legged ties, although Manchester United were emphatic winners in their most recent Champions League meeting in 2010.

Manchester United will travel to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

