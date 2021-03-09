Paul Scholes sends Man United advice to Anthony Martial

Paul Scholes believes Anthony Martial needs to develop a ruthless streak if the France star is going to establish himself as Manchester United’s main striker.

The 25-year-old has struggled to find consistency in the 2020-21 season to fall behind veteran striker Edinson Cavani in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

However, Martial was given a chance to shine in the Manchester derby on Sunday – and the France international seized his chance with a big contribution in their 2-0 win.

The Manchester United striker won a penalty inside the opening minute to allow Bruno Fernandes to break the deadlock in the Manchester derby against the league leaders.

Martial finished with three shots on target, 95 per cent pass completion and three successful dribbles to prompt Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to name the French striker as his man of the match.

Neville’s former team-mate Scholes explained what Martial must do in order to establish himself as Manchester United’s first-choice striker.

Speaking to Premier League Productions on Sunday afternoon, Scholes said: “Today against Manchester City I thought they were excellent on the counter-attack. I thought Martial was really good as he (Solskjaer) said in the interview.

“He’s not scored today, he’s had a great opportunity to score, but the other things he did meant he was a real threat. He was working hard.

“He has quality, I really like him. I think he’s suffered the last 10 or so games with confidence more than anything. The lad has got real ability, he probably should’ve scored today when he had a great chance and the keeper saved.

“When you go to Manchester City that might be the only chance you get. Someone like Michael (Owen) they take it, they know. They understand ‘I’ve got to be ready, if I get that chance I’ll put it away’.

“I don’t think he’s got that streak in him. But if he does get that streak in him he’s a lad who will get you 25 to 30 goals a season.”

Martial has scored four goals and has made three assists in 21 games in the Premier League so far this season.

The French striker has also netted two Champions League goals and one League Cup goal.

Martial has struggled to kick on from his impressive first season at Manchester United after Louis van Gaal signed the Frenchman from Monaco in a £36m deal in 2015.

