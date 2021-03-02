Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest challenge at Manchester United is getting the best form out of Anthony Martial, according to Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

The France international has struggled to produce consistent performances since his first season at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.

Martial is competing with Edinson Cavani for a starting spot in the Manchester United team but the £36m signing has failed to seize his chance in the starting XI.

The French forward has scored four times in 20 games in the Premier League this season, while 34-year-old Cavani has netted six times in 17 top-flight outings.

Martial was a 79th-minute substitute in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening to extend his goal drought to six games.

Former Liverpool FC captain Souness reckons Solskjaer is facing a huge challenge to extract consistent performances from Martial at Manchester United.

Souness told The Times: ‘Manchester United were not great against Newcastle last weekend, but they end up getting the goals and the job done.

“I said at the start of the season that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s biggest challenge was keeping a fire lit under Anthony Martial and nothing has happened since to change my opinion.

“But Edinson Cavani has been a plus and they are getting the job done in most cases, so I reckon they will end up in the top four.

“Right now, Chelsea also have momentum, so, along with Manchester City and Leicester City, that would be my top four right now, but you could ask me every fortnight from now until the end of the season and I’d change my opinion every fortnight.

“That’s how mad this season is.”

Martial has scored 78 times in 255 games in all competitions over the past five and a half seasons at Manchester United following his £36m move to Old Trafford from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2015.

The French forward scored 23 goals in 48 appearances in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge to produce his best return since his debut campaign at Manchester United.

