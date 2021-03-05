‘Sloppy’: Gary Neville gives verdict on Bruno Fernandes and Man United

Gary Neville was critical of Bruno Fernandes for his “sloppy” performance in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night.

The Portugal international has played a key role in Manchester United’s bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four in his first full season at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has scored 22 goals and has made 11 assists in 40 games in all competitions in the current campaign to earn rave reviews for his impact at Manchester United.

However, the 26-year-old extended his goal drought to three games on Wednesday night in Manchester United’s dull stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Fernandes was unable to unlock the Palace defence as Manchester United ended up losing more ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Portuguese playmaker failed to register a shot on goal and finished with 84 per cent pass completion in an uncharacteristically ineffective display.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was disappointed with Fernandes and the Manchester United team after their subpar performance in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

“He was sloppy from the first few minutes and he’s not been at his best these last couple of weeks,” Neville told Sky Sports after the game.

“Maybe there’s a suggestion that he’s run himself into the ground and that could be true but you’ve got to have things happening in front of you as well.

“And I thought [Marcus] Rashford on the left, [Mason] Greenwood on the right, [Edinson] Cavani in the middle… they all stayed in their spots and when you watch the real fantastic front-three attacks – and even this front-three at times over the last few months at their best – those runs where they’re diagnoaly running across and there’s movement… there was no movement tonight.

“They were playing in straight lines which means from Bruno Fernandes, that those two in midfield for Palace never got moved all night.

“Gary Cahill and [Cheikhou] Kouyate at centre-back for Palace tonight, Cahill hasn’t been moved out of position all night. He’s been a fantastic centre-back in the Premier League for many years but I didn’t once see Greenwood make a run in behind him, I didn’t see Rashford make a run in behind.

“There was no movement, no urgency and they were static and then Bruno ends up being easily marked, easily picked up.”

Manchester United signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2020 January transfer window.

The Red Devils playmaker has scored 34 times in 62 games since his move to Manchester United 14 months ago.

Manchester United will make the short trip to Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

