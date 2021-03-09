Bruno Fernandes sends warning to Man City about Man United in title race

Bruno Fernandes has warned Manchester City that Manchester United aren’t throwing in the towel in the Premier League title race after their derby win.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday thanks to goals from Fernandes and Luke Shaw either side of half-time.

The Red Devils won an early penalty when Anthony Martial was brought down by Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area to present Fernandes with the chance to break the deadlock.

Shaw doubled Manchester United’s lead in the second half when the left-back combined with Marcus Rashford before the England international placed a finish past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Manchester United hoisted themselves above Leicester City thanks to just their second Premier League win in their last six outings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still 11 points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League title race with 10 games left to play in the 2020-21 season.

Speaking to the media after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, Fernandes refused to concede defeat in the Premier League title race.

“We all know it’s always difficult to play against them,” Fernandes said.

“They are tough to play against but the result is the most important. For now it’s not about winning against City it’s about performing well until the end of the season.

“Of course scoring in the first minute is perfect because we have more space to counter, but against Tottenham we started with a penalty and we lost. But we remained focused until the end of the game and we defended well. We know we have players who can score. We know everyone can do something for us.

“Maybe we performed better against other big teams and didn’t win the games. Maybe against Liverpool we had more chances, but it’s performing against everyone.

“The league is not a sprint. It’s a marathon, there’s a lot of games to go ahead and we have to do our best.”

Manchester United will host Serie A giants AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The 20-time English champions will host West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Sunday night.

