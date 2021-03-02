Paul Scholes questions Man United star’s display at Chelsea FC

Paul Scholes has questioned Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United midfielder’s disappointing performance in Sunday’s goalless draw at Chelsea FC.

The Portugal international has struggled to seize control of some of Manchester United’s biggest games in the Premier League this season despite his brilliant form against the so-called smaller teams.

The 26-year-old has netted 15 times and has made 10 assists in 26 games in the Premier League this season, which is only two goals short of the division’s leading goal-scorer Mohamed Salah.

Fernandes, however, has failed to score against Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC or Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

The Portuguese playmaker was unable to unlock the Chelsea FC defence in their goalless stalemate at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening to continue his subdued performances against the Premier League’s biggest teams.

Given Fernandes’ influence on the Manchester United team, it’s unsurprising that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t beaten any of their traditional top four rivals in the top flight in the 2020-21 season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes was critical of Fernandes after his poor impact against Chelsea FC in Sunday’s goalless draw.

Speaking to Premier League Productions about what Manchester United need to differently against the bigger teams, Scholes said: “Manchester United have got to change it, the quality has got to be better. The big players have got to step up.

“Again Fernandes today, I can’t remember him doing anything. I don’t remember him creating a chance, I don’t remember him having a shot on goal.

“I don’t remember Mendy, other than a couple of times, being brought into the game.

“So the quality is disappointing, they’ve got to get it better against these big clubs.”

Fernandes has scored 34 times in 61 games in all competitions over the past 14 months at Manchester United.

Manchester United will travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night before the Red Devils make the short trip across the city to take on Manchester City next Sunday.

