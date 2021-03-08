Gary Neville sends warning to key Man United star about Dean Henderson

Gary Neville has warned David De Gea that Dean Henderson is gunning for the number one spot at Manchester United after the English goalkeeper impressed in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

Henderson continued to deputise in the Manchester United goal for De Gea after the Spain international was sidelined for their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last week.

The England international made two big saves in their stalemate at Selhurst Park and Henderson built upon that performance with a composed display in the Manchester derby.

Henderson was alert when called upon but Manchester City struggled to test the Manchester United number two with any meaningful efforts in the derby clash.

The former Sheffield United loanee has made five Premier League appearances as well as featuring in three European fixtures and four League Cup games this term.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was impressed with Henderson’s performance in their 2-0 win over the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

“He wants that no1 spot like you wouldn’t believe. He is a confident boy,” Neville said during his Sky Sports commentary of the Manchester derby.

Neville added: “Every game for him is a big game. He has done everything really comfortably. He has been composed. The suggestion the no1 spot is up for grabs is real.”

Henderson played a key part in Sheffield United’s successful first season back in the Premier League last term after he spent the season on loan at the Yorkshire club.

The England international could feature against AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 tie in the Europa League on Thursday night.

