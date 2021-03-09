Roy Keane makes prediction about Dean Henderson’s future at Man United

Roy Keane believes Dean Henderson has a "great chance" of becoming Man United's number one

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 9 March 2021, 06:30 UK
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane says Dean Henderson has a “great chance” of becoming Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

The England international was drafted into the Manchester United side for their last two Premier League fixture in the absence of David De Gea.

Henderson managed to keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace last week before the 23-year-old showed great composure in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

The Manchester United number two didn’t put a foot wrong as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secured a huge three points in the context of their top-four challenge.

Henderson has only made five appearances in the Premier League this season, while the English shot stopper has made a further seven appearances in cup competitions.

Manchester United number one De Gea has struggled with his form over the past few seasons to raise questions about the Spain international’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils captain Keane believes Henderson has a bright future at Old Trafford after his impressive derby performance.

“The goalkeeper was excellent,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Ole used the word ‘nice presence about him’ that’s what all the top goalkeepers have and I think this kid has got a great chance of being a brilliant goalkeeper for Man United.”

Henderson made 86 appearances in all competitions during his two-season long loan at Sheffield United.

The England international made 36 appearances in Sheffield United’s Premier League campaign as Chris Wilder’s side managed to beat the drop.

Manchester United will face AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC edging closer to deal for PSG star Kylian Mbappe - report
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker praises Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz during 2-0 win over Everton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United make enquiry about Leeds United midfielder Raphinha - report
Kai Havertz
Lee Dixon reacts to Kai Havertz’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Everton
Thomas Tuchel
Cesar Azpilicueta issues Chelsea FC warning ahead of Everton clash
Related Articles

Home »
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC edging closer to deal for PSG star Kylian Mbappe - report
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker praises Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz during 2-0 win over Everton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United make enquiry about Leeds United midfielder Raphinha - report
Kai Havertz
Lee Dixon reacts to Kai Havertz’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Everton
Thomas Tuchel
Cesar Azpilicueta issues Chelsea FC warning ahead of Everton clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network