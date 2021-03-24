Rio Ferdinand reckons Donny van de Beek can still add some value to the Manchester United team despite a difficult first season for the Dutch playmaker.

The Netherlands international moved to Manchester United in a £40m deal from Dutch giants Ajax last summer following some impressive performances for the Eredivisie outfit.

Van De Beek arrived at Manchester United with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic as his rivals for a first-team place.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into the Manchester United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite his big-money move to Old Trafford.

Van De Beek has been limited to 13 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring his only goal in a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford back in October.

The Netherlands international has only started 12 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes Solskjaer shouldn’t overlook Van De Beek given the Dutch midfielder’s qualities.

“I watched him a hell of a lot in the Champions League in the year they had a good run to the semi-finals, Ajax,” Ferdinand told Vibe with FIVE.

“He was so impressive in the way he arrived in the box, the way he could play deeper as well and keep the ball, keep the game ticking.

“I think he would add value to this team, definitely. He’s someone who would create goals, he played a part in the goal [vs Leicester]. When he gets in the box, he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net.

“But to get in the box he’s got to play in the position where Bruno Fernandes is playing and he’s not going to do that.

“Can he do it from No.8 position or No.6 when he’s holding? I think he can. He’s intelligent enough. Ajax players are brought up to be intelligent footballers, they are able to play multiple positions, he can do that.

“It’s just obviously United want a stiffer central midfield area behind Bruno. I get that, given that’s got to be protecting the centre-backs and that’s not going to be one of Van de Beek’s strengths. ‘But then it begs the question: why buy him then?’”

Van De Beek scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

The Dutch playmaker won the Eredivisie title, the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield during his stint at Ajax.

Manchester United will host Brighton in their next Premier League game on Sunday 4 April.

