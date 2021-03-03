Harry Kane urged to move to Man City or Man United this summer

Harry Kane should move to Manchester City or Manchester United this summer, according to former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy.

The England international has remained loyal to the north London side since breaking into the Spurs team almost seven seasons ago.

Kane has scored 14 times and has made 11 assists in 23 games in the Premier League this season but Spurs aren’t in contention to win the title.

The 27-year-old has scored 157 goals in 230 games in the Premier League, which is just 50 short of Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

While Kane will go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest goal-scorers, the England star hasn’t yet won any silverware of note at Spurs.

The England captain has been regularly linked with a move to one of Tottenham’s domestic rivals or a switch to a European giant.

However, Kane has stayed put at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho over the past six seasons.

But former Spurs midfielder Murphy reckons Kane should consider a move to Manchester City or Manchester United this summer.

“Kane clearly loves Spurs and wanted to give Jose Mourinho every chance this season,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“But they are miles off challenging for a Premier League title or Champions League so now it’s decision time.

“Does he want to be like Thierry Henry, who left Arsenal for Barcelona and won the Champions League?

“Or Jamie Vardy, who stayed at Leicester when he was coveted by other clubs and could have won more silverware but will be remembered as the Foxes’ greatest player?

“One thing looks clear. From this summer onwards, future offers will be harder to come by. So I do think he should twist rather than stick.”

Murphy continued: “Kane’s situation is complicated by having another world-class centre-forward in the marketplace in Haaland, while Mbappe, the hottest property of the lot, might want to sample life outside Paris Saint-Germain at some stage.

“Picking the right club would also be vital for Kane, who doesn’t have the luxury of helping to build a long-term project.

“For example, Manchester United would be improved by signing the England captain and could afford his transfer fee and wages but, for Kane, is it worth leaving Spurs without that guarantee of immediate success?

“United might still be a year or two away from winning the big trophies which makes me think Manchester City looks a better fit.

“City are blowing everyone away at the moment but Pep Guardiola is too shrewd to want to go into next season relying on Gabriel Jesus or a ‘false nine’ now it’s clear Sergio Aguero is playing fewer games.”

Kane has netted 210 times in 321 games in all competitions since his debut for Spurs in the 2011-12 campaign.

Tottenham will travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday night before a home clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

