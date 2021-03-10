‘Impressive’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Man United defender

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Luke Shaw for his positive performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday evening.

The England international is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred choice in the left-back role after seeing off competition from summer signing Alex Telles this term.

Shaw played a key role in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City to underline their top-four ambitions with 10 games left to play in the campaign.

The Manchester United full-back came close to doubling the away side’s lead shortly after Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second minute.

Shaw did manage to get on the score sheet in the second half when the England star combined with Marcus Rashford before he finished past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The 25-year-old finished with two shots on goal, 88 per cent pass completion and completed one tackle in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed with Shaw’s display in Manchester United’s derby win.

“Well, I don’t believe it,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “This wasn’t the Manchester United I saw bore us all to death against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

“This was a United intent on embarrassing their neighbours and they did. Manchester City looked off the boil but that was because of an impressive performance by United and, in particular, Luke Shaw.

“The full-back was decent at Selhurst Park but impressive against City. I haven’t seen Shaw look so positive or determined in a United shirt as I have this season. City may have lost the match but the title is nailed on.”

Shaw has scored one goal and has made six assists in 32 games in all competitions for Manchester United this term.

The Manchester United star has netted three goals in 171 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Old Trafford.

