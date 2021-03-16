Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Mason Greenwood’s continued development after the Manchester United striker’s “excellent” performance in their 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old has endured a challenging second season as a Manchester United regular after Greenwood was tipped for stardom following his impact in the 2019-20 campaign.

Greenwood has only managed to find the net once in 23 appearances in the Premier League this season despite scoring 17 times in 49 games in all competitions last term.

The Manchester United striker made his 15th start of the 2020-21 season in their 1-0 win against top-four rivals West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

Greenwood hit the woodwork but the England international failed to end his goal drought as Manchester United edged to a narrow win against the London side.

The teenager hasn’t found the net since a 3-2 win against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford back in January.

However, Solskjaer isn’t concerned about Greenwood’s form in front of goal, heaping praise on the 19-year-old.

“He deserved a goal he was excellent tonight,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport. “He’s getting there. He’s growing and maturing all the time.

Solskjaer added in his post-match media conference: “His performance was really good. He deserved a goal. I have to say he’s played really well lately. He linked the play well, he held it up for us, kept switching it.

“He had our two best chances. Of course, great save by Fabianski down to his right. Unfortunately hit the post on the second one.

“He kept creating chances for others as well so very pleased with Mason at the moment.”

Greenwood made his Manchester United debut in a 3-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on 6 March 2019.

The England striker has since netted 21 goals in 90 games in all competitions.

Manchester United will travel to AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

