Roy Keane rates Man United’s title chances after 2-0 win at Man City

Roy Keane has played down talk of Manchester United catching Manchester City in the Premier League title race despite Sunday’s 2-0 win at The Etihad.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against the Premier League leaders courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw either side of half-time.

Manchester United hoisted themselves above Leicester City and into second place in the table, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are 11 points behind Manchester City.

Fernandes broke the deadlock in the second minute after Gabriel Jesus fouled Anthony Martial inside the area before Shaw scored a superb goal to open his Premier League account for the campaign.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, although Solskjaer’s side have only earned 14 points during that run.

Former Red Devils skipper Keane has played down the chances of Manchester United overhauling Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Quizzed about Manchester United’s title chances on Sky Sports after their derby win, Keane said:

“For the league? No. Very, very difficult but they’ve got such an important end to the season with cup games coming up, it was vital they kept that momentum up.

“We said earlier in the season, could they be the best of the rest? And I think they’ve proven today that they can be. Excellent. ‘Ole simplified everything, back to passing it forward quickly, counter-attack, space… everything panned out the way he hoped.

“They had a bit of swagger about them. They weren’t cocky. I know they had a bit of a helping hand but you still have to take advantage of that and they showed a bit of character.”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13.

Mourinho led Manchester United to a second place finish in the 2017-18 season but the Red Devils ended up a long way behind Manchester City.

Manchester United will take on Serie A side AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday night.

