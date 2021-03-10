Victor Lindelof’s ability to recover situations is fast becoming one of the Manchester United defender’s standout attributes, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Sweden international has received a lot of criticism over the past two seasons since Manchester United signed Harry Maguire in an £80m deal from Leicester City in 2019.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a host of centre-halves as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly looks to sign a long-term partner for Maguire.

However, Lindelof excelled in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Manchester City in the derby on Sunday as the Swedish defender managed to keep the Premier League leaders at bay.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks heaped praise on Lindelof for his brilliant performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the derby on Sunday evening.

“This was a very impressive defensive performance by Manchester United,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “I know Manchester City had chances but they could not convert any of them.

“Victor Lindelof’s ability to recover situations against City was impressive and it is becoming a feature of his game. Team-mate Harry Maguire might be more imposing but it’s Lindelof who provides that touch of class.”

Lindelof has scored one goal and has received four yellow cards in 31 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

The Swedish centre-half has scored three goals in 147 games over the past four seasons at Manchester United.

Lindelof moved to Manchester United in a £40m deal from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017 under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United will take on Serie A giants AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip