Eric Bailly sends message to Man United fans about Amad Diallo

Eric Bailly has revealed that he gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a positive endorsement of Amad Diallo before he signed for Manchester United last year.

The Red Devils agreed a deal to bring Diallo to Old Trafford from Serie A side Atalanta last year before he eventually linked up with his new team-mates in January.

Diallo, 18, opened his account for Manchester United by scoring the opening goal in their 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Ivorian will be hoping to continue to impress Solskjaer at Old Trafford as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

Now, his fellow countryman Bailly has explained why he rates Diallo so highly.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Bailly said: “I knew him before and I remember when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked to me about the guy.

“I know the guy, he’s very humble. He’s quiet, he doesn’t speak a lot.

“For me, I didn’t think twice. I said to the boss, ‘yes, he’s a good guy, he’s got the talent’.

“Just keep him and everyone will enjoy him for his talent.

“I do everything for him… agent, big brother! It’s OK, I’m happy for him.”

Diallo will be hoping to be involved for Manchester United when they travel to AC Milan for the return leg of their Europa League last-16 clash.

Manchester United are then in FA Cup quarter-final action against Leicester City on Sunday.

