Amad Diallo can compete for Ballon d’Or at Man United, claims ex-goalkeeper

Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo has all of the necessary ingredients to be able to compete for the Ballon d’Or in the next five years, according to former Italy goalkeeper Giovanni Galli.

The young Ivorian has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta earlier this year.

Diallo scored his first goal for Manchester United when he came off the bench at half-time during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Europa League this month.

The 18-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with a promising reputation and he has been widely tipped for success on the big stage in the coming years.

Galli, a former Italy and AC Milan goalkeeper, helped to engineer Diallo’s move to Atalanta – and he feels that the future is bright for the talented teenager.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Galli said: “Amad is unique but he must make himself stronger.

“At the same time, he must make sure he does not lose his speed, which is a quality that distinguishes him from others.”

He added: “In short, I think he has all the qualities to be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or in the next five years.”

Diallo will be hoping to be involved for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion after the international break.

The Red Devils are currently second in the table and 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip