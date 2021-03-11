Ben Foster makes claim about Dean Henderson at Man United

Ben Foster believes that Dean Henderson has all of the necessary ingredients to be a big success at Manchester United.

Henderson has been called upon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent games, with the 23-year-old having been behind David De Gea in the pecking order for most of the campaign.

The England international has featured in Manchester United’s most recent Premier League games as he helped them to keep clean sheets against both Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Henderson has made a total of 15 appearances in all competitions this season and he will be hoping to stake his claim for a more regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Foster believes that Henderson has what it takes to be a success in the long term at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Foster said: Dean is a proper goalkeeper. You ask anybody in football nowadays that has watched him play and you can just see that he has got it. He has got the ability.

“The main thing with playing for a team like Manchester United is having the mentality. When I was at Manchester United all those years ago, I felt like I had the ability, but I definitely didn’t have the mentality.

“I wasn’t ready for it but with Dean, nothing seems to faze him.”

Foster continued: “Dean Henderson wants to play first-team football.

“He is coming off the back of last season with Sheffield United where he was incredible, really outstanding.

“He just needed to carry on playing first-team football. He signed a new contract. David de Gea got the nod ahead of him but David is in the same boat. He wants to play first-team football.

“When you have got a situation like that it is never going to end nicely. Somebody is going to have to leave and somebody is going to stay and play.”

Henderson will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then switch their focus back to the Premier League and their home clash against West Ham United on Sunday.

