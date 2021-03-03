Danny Murphy predicts where Man United and Chelsea FC will finish

Danny Murphy is tipping Manchester United and Chelsea FC to finish second and third in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United dropped more points in the title race on Sunday when they were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils are now more than 10 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table as they aim to try and keep themselves in the title race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aiming for his side to better their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season this time around.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently outside of the top four and in fifth place in the Premier League table after Thomas Tuchel’s men drew their last two top-flight outings.

Former Liverpool FC star Murphy is backing Manchester United and Chelsea FC to finish second and third in the top flight, and he is tipping Liverpool FC or Leicester City to come fourth.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Murphy said: “The run-in is going to be fascinating, and it’s wide open too.

“Manchester United got some criticism for not showing enough courage against Chelsea on Sunday, but the point Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got at Stamford Bridge maintains their six-point cushion over fifth place and I see them as stand-out favourites to finish second.

“I also think Chelsea will make it into the top four, because of their strength in depth and the fact they are now so hard to beat under Thomas Tuchel – they are just not losing any games.

“After that, it is hard to say for sure. For different reasons, Leicester, Liverpool, West Ham and Everton will all fancy their chances, and Tottenham and Arsenal are in touch after good wins this weekend.”

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are preparing for their trip to face Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip