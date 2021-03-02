Roy Keane questions Man United mentality after Chelsea FC draw

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Sunday may be partly due to the “mindset” of the Red Devils squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unable to find a way past the west London outfit in the clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as they had to settle for a draw.

The result allowed Manchester City to move further clear at the top of the table, with Pep Guardiola’s men having pulled 12 points clear of the Red Devils over the weekend.

Manchester United have only managed to score one goal in seven games agains the so-called ‘big six’ in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils suffered a chastening 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford back at the start of October.

And former Manchester United captain Keane feels that the players’ mentality is surely playing a role in the lack of goals against the bigger teams.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Man United’s draw with Chelsea FC on Sunday, Keane said: “Maybe they are scarred from the Spurs game.

“I don’t know this group. We are just guessing. But maybe it is their mindset going into these games.

“Sometimes you can have a 0-0 and the goalkeepers are fantastic, players are missing penalties, whatever. But some of these games we have covered have been really boring, considering there are some good attacking players on the team.

“The lack of goals from United with the good players they have got on the pitch might be something to do with their mindset.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace away from home on Wednesday night.

