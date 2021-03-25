David Beckham: What I really think about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

David Beckham believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been doing an “incredible” job as Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian head coach is still searching for his first trophy as Red Devils boss since he was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho at the end of 2018.

Manchester United have been in decent form this season and they currently sit in second place in the Premier League table as they seek to beat their third-placed finish from last term.

The Red Devils are also through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they bid to win their first piece of silverware under Solskjaer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Beckham, who played alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford, has been impressed by what he has seen from the Norwegian so far and feels that he is the right man for the job.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Beckham said: “I’ve seen some of the criticism but I suppose when you are a manager of Man United when they’ve had success over the years that they’ve had, there was always going to be a point where people get criticised, whether it’s the players, whether it’s the owners, whether it’s the manager.

“Ole’s been in the game long enough to be able to take any kind of criticism. He’s very quiet, he gets on with his job, and I think he’s done an incredible job down at United.

“The results are starting to show that. Hopefully it continues because the fans love Ole, we all love Ole and we all want him to do well.

“So when the criticism comes, he’s one person that can take it.”

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge in 2013.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on 4 April.

