Man United make decision on Edinson Cavani future – report

Manchester United have decided against extending Edinson Cavani’s contract for next season, according to reports.

The Sun is claiming that the Red Devils do not intend to take up their option to extend the Uruguay international’s deal by a further year and will allow him to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Cavani initially joined Manchester United on a one-year contract last summer, but the Red Devils have the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

However, the report suggests that Manchester United will be looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

The story goes on to claim that the Red Devils are set to target signings in four key areas in the summer transfer window, and that bringing in a new quality centre-forward is top of their list.

The article claims that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is Manchester United’s obvious first choice, but the Red Devils know that they will likely face significant competition for his signature this summer.

The story also says that Manchester United are after a new central midfielder, a new right-back and the possibility of a new goalkeeper ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United will take on AC Milan in the return leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip