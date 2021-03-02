Edinson Cavani issues injury update for Man United fans

Edinson Cavani takes to social media to reveal that he is looking forward to being back in action for Man United

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Tuesday 2 March 2021, 05:15 UK
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Edinson Cavani has taken to social media to reveal that he is looking forward to being back in action for Manchester United “soon” following his recent injury.

The veteran Uruguay international has been sidelined with a muscle injury in recent games and he missed Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Cavani’s injury is not thought to be too serious and he will be hoping to make himself available when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League in London on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old has now taken to social media to reveal that he is looking forward to being back in action shortly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Cavani posted a picture of himself in action for Manchester United on his personal Instagram account on Sunday and wrote the caption: “Looking forward to coming back soon.”

Manchester United appeared to miss Cavani’s presence up front as they drew a blank against Chelsea FC on Sunday to lose further ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Cavani has scored six goals and made two assists in 17 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford on a free transfer last year.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gary Neville
Gary Neville delivers his verdict on Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta delivers fresh update for Arsenal fans on Gabriel Martinelli
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp makes prediction about where Liverpool FC will finish
Thomas Tuchel
Timo Werner sets out Chelsea FC targets for the rest of the season
Timo Werner
Timo Werner sends honest message to Chelsea FC fans
Related Articles

Home »
Gary Neville
Gary Neville delivers his verdict on Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Gabriel Martinelli
Mikel Arteta delivers fresh update for Arsenal fans on Gabriel Martinelli
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp makes prediction about where Liverpool FC will finish
Thomas Tuchel
Timo Werner sets out Chelsea FC targets for the rest of the season
Timo Werner
Timo Werner sends honest message to Chelsea FC fans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network