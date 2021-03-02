Edinson Cavani issues injury update for Man United fans

Edinson Cavani has taken to social media to reveal that he is looking forward to being back in action for Manchester United “soon” following his recent injury.

The veteran Uruguay international has been sidelined with a muscle injury in recent games and he missed Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Cavani’s injury is not thought to be too serious and he will be hoping to make himself available when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League in London on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old has now taken to social media to reveal that he is looking forward to being back in action shortly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Cavani posted a picture of himself in action for Manchester United on his personal Instagram account on Sunday and wrote the caption: “Looking forward to coming back soon.”

Manchester United appeared to miss Cavani’s presence up front as they drew a blank against Chelsea FC on Sunday to lose further ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Cavani has scored six goals and made two assists in 17 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford on a free transfer last year.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip